2005 Hyundai Tucson

140,883 KM

GL

$2,796

+ tax & licensing
$2,796

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2005 Hyundai Tucson

2005 Hyundai Tucson

GL

2005 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,796

+ taxes & licensing

140,883KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7021397
  • Stock #: 11542B
  • VIN: KM8JM72D15U102467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11542B
  • Mileage 140,883 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr GL AWD 2.7L Auto

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo shade
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
SECURITY ALARM
Four Wheel Drive
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

