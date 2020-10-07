Menu
2005 Kia Sportage

205,200 KM

Details Description Features

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

LX V6

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

205,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6184497
  • VIN: KNDJF723457126167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Kia SPORTAGE LX AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS,  ALLOY WHEELS

Body is not in that great shape which is normal with age.

DRIVES GOOD

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

