+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Kia SPORTAGE LX AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS
Body is not in that great shape which is normal with age.
DRIVES GOOD
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8