2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Dual front airbag supplemental restraint system w/dual deployment levels

Dual front door-mounted side-impact airbags

Front seatback magazine pockets

Dual rear door-mounted side-impact airbags

Multifunction steering wheel-inc: controls for audio & multifunction display

Head curtain airbags for front/rear seats

Height adjustable 3-point front shoulder belts w/emergency tensioning devices (ETD) & belt force limiters

Automatic lamp substitution (uses a nearby lamp if a critical bulb fails)

Programmable night security/locator lighting uses exterior lights to illuminate path after parking

Carpeted cargo area w/tie-down hooks

Fibre-optic component wiring-inc: CD changer & cellular phone pre-wiring

Dual windshield wipers w/heated washer system

Illuminated 2-tier glovebox

(3) individually retractable rear head restraints-inc: driver remote retractable feature for improved rear visibility

Rear centre armrest w/slide-out dual cup holder

Illuminated trunk

Emergency trunk release illuminated for 60 minutes after trunk lid closure

Bumpers & rub strips w/chrome trim

Height adjustable front centre armrest-inc: dual enclosed storage compartments

Large capacity retractable dual front cup holders

Front courtesy lamps w/delayed-shutoff

Dual front reading lamps & rear cabin courtesy lamp

4-way manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Pwr rack & pinion steering w/integral hydraulic damper

Flexible Service System Plus calculates & displays distance remaining to next maintenance based on driving conditions & oil quality, monitors brake pad wear

"Tunnel mode" closing of all windows, sunroof & incoming air vents via air recirculation or charcoal filter button

AM / FM / CD Player

Outboard 3-point rear seat belts w/automatically adjusting shoulder belt anchors, emergency tensioning devices (ETD) & belt force limiters

Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: electrostatic dust/pollen filter, dual rotary temp controls, rear cabin air vents

Electric analogue speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge

Heated rear window w/auto-shutoff based on time, driving speed & outside temp

62 litre fuel tank w/8 litre reserve

Multifunction display-inc: digital clock, outside temp, engine coolant temp, odometers, trip computer, oil level, audio status, digital speed readout, driver-programmable vehicle settings, reminder & malfunction messages