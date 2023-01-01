$1,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C230 Kompressor Heated Seats Sunroof Cruise Control
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
338,850KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9455596
- Stock #: 11189A
- VIN: WDBRF40JX5F579085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11189A
- Mileage 338,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold As-Is!!!!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Thanks for looking. This 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is for sale today in Mississauga.
This sedan has 338,850 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 189HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tilt, Rear Air, Air, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Door Map Pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Parcel net in front passenger footwell
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Single red rear foglamp
Rear Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Clutch/starter interlock
Sunroof
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Remote-activated illuminated entry
cruise
tilt
Halogen front foglamps
Variable-focus halogen headlamps w/driver-selectable light-sensing auto-on
Velour floor carpeting & floor mats
Rear centre 3-point seat belt
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) & selectable passenger seat belt retractors to secure child seats
Dual front airbag supplemental restraint system w/dual deployment levels
Dual front door-mounted side-impact airbags
Front seatback magazine pockets
Dual rear door-mounted side-impact airbags
Multifunction steering wheel-inc: controls for audio & multifunction display
Head curtain airbags for front/rear seats
Height adjustable 3-point front shoulder belts w/emergency tensioning devices (ETD) & belt force limiters
Automatic lamp substitution (uses a nearby lamp if a critical bulb fails)
Programmable night security/locator lighting uses exterior lights to illuminate path after parking
Carpeted cargo area w/tie-down hooks
Fibre-optic component wiring-inc: CD changer & cellular phone pre-wiring
Dual windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Illuminated 2-tier glovebox
(3) individually retractable rear head restraints-inc: driver remote retractable feature for improved rear visibility
Rear centre armrest w/slide-out dual cup holder
Illuminated trunk
Emergency trunk release illuminated for 60 minutes after trunk lid closure
Bumpers & rub strips w/chrome trim
Height adjustable front centre armrest-inc: dual enclosed storage compartments
Large capacity retractable dual front cup holders
Front courtesy lamps w/delayed-shutoff
Dual front reading lamps & rear cabin courtesy lamp
4-way manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Pwr rack & pinion steering w/integral hydraulic damper
Flexible Service System Plus calculates & displays distance remaining to next maintenance based on driving conditions & oil quality, monitors brake pad wear
"Tunnel mode" closing of all windows, sunroof & incoming air vents via air recirculation or charcoal filter button
AM / FM / CD Player
Outboard 3-point rear seat belts w/automatically adjusting shoulder belt anchors, emergency tensioning devices (ETD) & belt force limiters
Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: electrostatic dust/pollen filter, dual rotary temp controls, rear cabin air vents
Electric analogue speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge
Heated rear window w/auto-shutoff based on time, driving speed & outside temp
62 litre fuel tank w/8 litre reserve
Multifunction display-inc: digital clock, outside temp, engine coolant temp, odometers, trip computer, oil level, audio status, digital speed readout, driver-programmable vehicle settings, reminder & malfunction messages
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve intercooled supercharged alloy I4 engine
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5