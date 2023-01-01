Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Pontiac Vibe

299,999 KM

Details Features

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2005 Pontiac Vibe

2005 Pontiac Vibe

4dr Wgn FWD AS-IS

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Pontiac Vibe

4dr Wgn FWD AS-IS

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 9617440
  2. 9617440
  3. 9617440
  4. 9617440
  5. 9617440
  6. 9617440
  7. 9617440
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
299,999KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9617440
  • Stock #: 17224D
  • VIN: 5Y2SL63815Z443233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17224D
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

2014 Jeep Compass NO...
 167,295 KM
$11,933 + tax & lic
2005 Pontiac Vibe 4d...
 299,999 KM
$2,700 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 Trendline
 181,475 KM
$13,633 + tax & lic

Email Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory