$2,700+ tax & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
905-848-3333
2005 Pontiac Vibe
4dr Wgn FWD AS-IS
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
299,999KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 9617440
- Stock #: 17224D
- VIN: 5Y2SL63815Z443233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
