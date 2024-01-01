2005 Toyota Corolla

Menu
SOLD AS IS

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

No Forcefully Products sold.

All Payments are subjected to credit approval.

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who cant buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.

At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.

** Professionally Detailed . We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705177902264_33011772128954764 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who cant buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><br></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Dont dream it. Drive it..

SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.
2829 Derry Rd E.,
Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5
905-956-7800
705-252-2886 We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!</em></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>  </strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Dont dream it. Drive it..</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>905-956-7800                                    </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>705-252-2886</strong></p>

2005 Toyota Corolla

261,362 KM

$3,799

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CE

2005 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CE

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

261,362KM
Used
VIN 2T1BR32E35C899376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 261,362 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD "AS IS"

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

No Forcefully Products sold.

All Payments are subjected to credit approval.

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)


Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.


At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.


OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.


** Professionally Detailed .

 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

  

Dont dream it. Drive it..


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.

2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   

Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      

905-956-7800                                    

705-252-2886

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Halogen Headlamps

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
50 litre fuel tank
Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
60/40 split fold-down rear seat
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Cigarette lighter
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Fadeout dome lamp
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers

Safety

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
3-point rear shoulder belts
Front passenger airbag status indicator

Trim

Fabric-trimmed interior door panels

Powertrain

1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i 4-cyl engine

Seating

Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust

Additional Features

Drivers coin-case compartment
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbags
Colour-keyed bumpers & body-side mouldings
Rear seat vertically-adjustable headrests
Vertically-adjustable headrests
3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchor
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

647-717-0068

2005 Toyota Corolla