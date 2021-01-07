Menu
2005 Toyota Corolla

263,969 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2005 Toyota Corolla

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE I POWER OPTIONS I KEYLESS ENTRY I AS IS

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE I POWER OPTIONS I KEYLESS ENTRY I AS IS

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

263,969KM
Used
  Stock #: 9773
  VIN: 2T1BR32EX5C877536

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 263,969 KM

Vehicle Description

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE - These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety - Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.


"This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

