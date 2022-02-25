$5,933+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,933
+ taxes & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
905-848-3333
2005 Toyota Corolla
2005 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
905-848-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,933
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8366901
- Stock #: 16814D
- VIN: 2T1BR32E95C919887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16814D
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1