Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

Details Features

$5,933

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,933

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Corolla

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 8366901
  2. 8366901
  3. 8366901
  4. 8366901
  5. 8366901
  6. 8366901
  7. 8366901
  8. 8366901
  9. 8366901
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,933

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8366901
  • Stock #: 16814D
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E95C919887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16814D
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

2010 MINI Cooper Cla...
 141,305 KM
$8,933 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35
 176,985 KM
$15,933 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Fit LX
 206,850 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory