2005 Toyota Corolla

296,850 KM

Details Features

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

2005 Toyota Corolla

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE-AS-IS

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE-AS-IS

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

296,850KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9559681
  • Stock #: 17164D
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E65C905316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17164D
  • Mileage 296,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

