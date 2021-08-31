Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Matrix

297,870 KM

Details Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Matrix

2005 Toyota Matrix

XR as is

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Matrix

XR as is

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 7594021
  2. 7594021
  3. 7594021
  4. 7594021
  5. 7594021
  6. 7594021
  7. 7594021
  8. 7594021
  9. 7594021
  10. 7594021
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

297,870KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7594021
  • Stock #: 16560H
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E35C919416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 297,870 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

2013 Toyota Venza 4CYL
 205,755 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V 4WD LX
 207,965 KM
$11,933 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 129,806 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory