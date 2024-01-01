$3,499+ tax & licensing
2006 Acura CSX
Touring
2006 Acura CSX
Touring
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
334,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HHFD56596H202979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 334,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors
*334,000KM*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
$3,499+HST/LICENSING
2006 ACURA CSX TOURING
✅️New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️New Front & Rear Tires
✅️New Cabin Filter
✅️New Engine Air Filter
✅️6 Month Extended Warranty
Included with optional certification for +$999+hst
Optional Add-Ons:
•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst
•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst
As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:"When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2006 Acura CSX