WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors

*334,000KM*

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

$3,499+HST/LICENSING

2006 ACURA CSX TOURING

✅️New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️New Front & Rear Tires
✅️New Cabin Filter
✅️New Engine Air Filter
✅️6 Month Extended Warranty

Included with optional certification for +$999+hst

Optional Add-Ons:
•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst
•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst 

As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:"Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999."

2006 Acura CSX

334,000 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
2006 Acura CSX

Touring

2006 Acura CSX

Touring

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
334,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HHFD56596H202979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 334,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors

*334,000KM*

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

$3,499+HST/LICENSING

2006 ACURA CSX TOURING

✅️New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️New Front & Rear Tires
✅️New Cabin Filter
✅️New Engine Air Filter
✅️6 Month Extended Warranty

 


Included with optional certification for +$999+hst

Optional Add-Ons:
•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst
•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst

As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:"When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2006 Acura CSX