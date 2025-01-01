Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2006 Acura TSX – Premium Performance and Style at M&L Autos</strong></p><p>Discover the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability with this 2006 Acura TSX, available now at M&L Autos! This sporty sedan offers a refined driving experience at an unbeatable value.</p><h3><strong>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.4L 4-Cylinder i-VTEC – powerful and efficient</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</li><li><strong>Mileage: </strong>199,200 kms</li><li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Black</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Premium leather upholstery, ergonomic design</li><li><strong>Wheels:</strong> 17-inch alloy wheels</li></ul><h3><strong>Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li>Power sunroof</li><li>Dual-zone automatic climate control</li><li>Heated front seats</li><li>Navigation system</li><li>Premium audio system with 6-disc CD changer</li><li>Keyless entry and push-button start</li></ul><h3><strong>Why Buy from M&L Autos?</strong></h3><p>At M&L Autos, we pride ourselves on offering reliable vehicles and exceptional service. Visit us at <strong>1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2</strong> to explore this stunning Acura TSX.</p><p>📞 <strong>Contact us today at 905-439-7689</strong> to schedule your test drive!</p>

2006 Acura TSX

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Acura TSX

4dr Sdn Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12129528

2006 Acura TSX

4dr Sdn Auto

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1737863183
  2. 1737863183
  3. 1737863183
  4. 1737863183
  5. 1737863183
  6. 1737863183
  7. 1737863183
  8. 1737863183
  9. 1737863183
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JH4CL96816C802309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Acura TSX – Premium Performance and Style at M&L Autos

Discover the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability with this 2006 Acura TSX, available now at M&L Autos! This sporty sedan offers a refined driving experience at an unbeatable value.

Key Features:
  • Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder i-VTEC – powerful and efficient
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode
  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
  • Mileage: 199,200 kms
  • Exterior Color: Black
  • Interior: Premium leather upholstery, ergonomic design
  • Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels
Highlights:
  • Power sunroof
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Heated front seats
  • Navigation system
  • Premium audio system with 6-disc CD changer
  • Keyless entry and push-button start
Why Buy from M&L Autos?

At M&L Autos, we pride ourselves on offering reliable vehicles and exceptional service. Visit us at 1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2 to explore this stunning Acura TSX.

📞 Contact us today at 905-439-7689 to schedule your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2015 Honda Civic EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX 189,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX 143,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX 178,319 KM SOLD

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

Contact Seller
2006 Acura TSX