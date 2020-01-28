2006 BMW X5

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
SERENA MOTORS LTD2006 BMW X5 AUTO 3.0i$3.995 + taxes & licensing*AS IS*
*NO ACCIDENTS**193K* *NOT MECHANICALLY INSPECTED* *LOADED* 3.0L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AUTO AC, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE*SOLD AS IS* *RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD**NO ENGINE LIGHT**NOT MECHANICALLY INSPECTED* (WE DON'T KNOW WHAT DOES IT NEED FOR SAFETY)
“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
