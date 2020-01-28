Menu
2006 BMW X5

3.0i | FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS | AS IS

2006 BMW X5

3.0i | FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS | AS IS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4589916
  • Stock #: 2243
  • VIN: 5UXFA13536LY45628
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

SERENA MOTORS LTD2006 BMW X5 AUTO 3.0i$3.995 + taxes & licensing*AS IS*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*193K* *NOT MECHANICALLY INSPECTED* *LOADED* 3.0L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AUTO AC, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE*SOLD AS IS* *RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD**NO ENGINE LIGHT**NOT MECHANICALLY INSPECTED* (WE DON'T KNOW WHAT DOES IT NEED FOR SAFETY)
“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

