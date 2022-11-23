2006 BMW X5

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 6 , 1 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 246,198 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/(3) adjustable head restraints Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rails FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL Automatic Headlamps Rear window wiper w/washer Rear roof spoiler Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars Halogen free-form fog lights Adaptive brake lights White turn signal indicator lenses Heated door locks Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets Interior Steering Wheel Controls Digital clock HEATED FRONT SEATS outside temp display Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers Front seatback storage nets Rear centre armrest Central lock switch Cruise control integrated in steering wheel Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function BMW ambiance lighting Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Lockable illuminated glove compartment w/take-out flashlight Convenience cruise tilt Service Interval Indicator Safety Front/rear crumple zones SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Interlocking door anchoring system Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST) Battery safety terminal (BST) Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags Collapsible tube crash technology (3) rear 3-point safety belts Safety belt force limiters Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Mechanical Front/rear stabilizer bars Electronically-controlled engine cooling Dual-resonance intake system 4-link integrated rear suspension Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system Double-pivot strut-type front suspension Media / Nav / Comm 3-channel FM diversity antenna system Trim Body-colour front/rear bumpers & black trim panels Additional Features Black side-window frame trim Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up CD changer pre-wire 12-volt socket in luggage compartment 93 litre fuel tank Pwr remote interior trunk release Separate-opening two-piece tailgate w/soft-close upper portion Pwr windows w/comfort open/close & anti-trap Alarm system w/remote Universal garage door opener pre-wire Armrests on doors w/integral grab handles Driver/front passenger airbag w/occupant sensor Front/rear head airbag system (HPS) Front height-adjustable 3-point safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners Power Tilt Wheel P235/65R17 all-season tires Tool kit located in luggage compartment Cylinder-specific knock control Centre console-inc: armrest, storage compartment, cup holders Dual-zone auto climate control-inc: micro filter, residual/rest heat & max A/C functions, auto air recirculation 3.0L DOHC 24-valve in-line 6-cyl engine All-wheel-drive system (xDrive) w/variable torque split Dual exhaust tailpipes Inner-vented front/solid rear disc brakes AM / FM / CD Player Low/high-beam xenon headlights w/luminous rings, auto headlight range control On-board computer-inc: Check Control, pictogram display 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: Steptronic shift control Double VANOS "steplessly" variable valve timing Dual body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/blue tint

