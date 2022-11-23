$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2006 BMW X5
3.0I Panoramic Roof Heated Seats Cruise Control
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
246,198KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9445074
- Stock #: 11817A
- VIN: 5UXFA13506LY25353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 246,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Power Windows, Power Tilt Wheel, Cruise Control!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Thanks for looking. This 2006 BMW X5 is for sale today in Mississauga.
This SUV has 246,198 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 225HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/(3) adjustable head restraints
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rails
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
Automatic Headlamps
Rear window wiper w/washer
Rear roof spoiler
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Halogen free-form fog lights
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Heated door locks
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets
Steering Wheel Controls
Digital clock
HEATED FRONT SEATS
outside temp display
Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Front seatback storage nets
Rear centre armrest
Central lock switch
Cruise control integrated in steering wheel
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
Panoramic Roof
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Lockable illuminated glove compartment w/take-out flashlight
cruise
tilt
Service Interval Indicator
Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Collapsible tube crash technology
(3) rear 3-point safety belts
Safety belt force limiters
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Dual-resonance intake system
4-link integrated rear suspension
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
Body-colour front/rear bumpers & black trim panels
Black side-window frame trim
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
CD changer pre-wire
12-volt socket in luggage compartment
93 litre fuel tank
Pwr remote interior trunk release
Separate-opening two-piece tailgate w/soft-close upper portion
Pwr windows w/comfort open/close & anti-trap
Alarm system w/remote
Universal garage door opener pre-wire
Armrests on doors w/integral grab handles
Driver/front passenger airbag w/occupant sensor
Front/rear head airbag system (HPS)
Front height-adjustable 3-point safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners
Power Tilt Wheel
P235/65R17 all-season tires
Tool kit located in luggage compartment
Cylinder-specific knock control
Centre console-inc: armrest, storage compartment, cup holders
Dual-zone auto climate control-inc: micro filter, residual/rest heat & max A/C functions, auto air recirculation
3.0L DOHC 24-valve in-line 6-cyl engine
All-wheel-drive system (xDrive) w/variable torque split
Dual exhaust tailpipes
Inner-vented front/solid rear disc brakes
AM / FM / CD Player
Low/high-beam xenon headlights w/luminous rings, auto headlight range control
On-board computer-inc: Check Control, pictogram display
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: Steptronic shift control
Double VANOS "steplessly" variable valve timing
Dual body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/blue tint
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
