2006 Buick Allure

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 4 6 3 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8686250

8686250 Stock #: 2167

2167 VIN: 2G4WF582261237061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2167

Mileage 113,463 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.