2006 Buick Allure

113,463 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

2006 Buick Allure

2006 Buick Allure

CX

2006 Buick Allure

CX

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,463KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8686250
  Stock #: 2167
  VIN: 2G4WF582261237061

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gold
  Interior Colour Grey - Light
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 2167
  Mileage 113,463 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

 

All vehicles are sold safety inspected with car proof report and a 'thank you'.

 

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

 

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

