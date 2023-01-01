2006 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 2 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10002023

10002023 Stock #: 133103

133103 VIN: 1g1yy26u765133103

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velocity Yellow Tintcoat

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 84,216 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.