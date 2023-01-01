Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Chevrolet HHR

186,333 KM

Details Features

$1,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Chevrolet HHR

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet HHR

LT

Location

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 1700066813
  2. 1700064528
  3. 1700064712
  4. 1700064713
  5. 1700066813
  6. 1700066813
  7. 1700066813
  8. 1700064713
  9. 1700064713
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
186,333KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3GNDA23P06S568678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17636H
  • Mileage 186,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Used 2012 Toyota Highlander 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Toyota Highlander 4WD 103,708 KM $19,933 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 74,922 KM SOLD + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 252,525 KM $9,933 + tax & lic

Email Danny and Sons Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet HHR