2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Clean Carfax. v8, 5.3L, auto, a/c, radio, c/d, c/c, power window, power lock, tint window, alloy wheel, key less entry, 4 new tires (95 %), rear control swtch, traction control, towing package, come with safety, 2 year warranty power train unlimited km cover up to $750 per claim,only tax & licence is extra.

Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Additional Features All Equipped

Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.