2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Passenger

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Passenger

Location

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 260,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4466472
  • Stock #: 2581
  • VIN: 1GAHG39U961200506
Body Style
Commercial

Clean Carfax. v8, 5.3L, auto, a/c, radio, c/d, c/c, power window, power lock, tint window, alloy wheel, key less entry, 4 new tires (95 %), rear control swtch, traction control, towing package, come with safety, 2 year warranty power train unlimited km cover up to $750 per claim,only tax & licence is extra.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

