Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Dodge Dakota

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,150

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,150

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Dakota

2006 Dodge Dakota

Quad Cab SLT |LOW KM!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Dakota

Quad Cab SLT |LOW KM!!!

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

  1. 10181862
  2. 10181862
  3. 10181862
  4. 10181862
  5. 10181862
  6. 10181862
  7. 10181862
  8. 10181862
  9. 10181862
  10. 10181862
  11. 10181862
  12. 10181862
  13. 10181862
  14. 10181862
  15. 10181862
  16. 10181862
  17. 10181862
  18. 10181862
  19. 10181862
  20. 10181862
  21. 10181862
  22. 10181862
  23. 10181862
  24. 10181862
  25. 10181862
  26. 10181862
  27. 10181862
  28. 10181862
  29. 10181862
  30. 10181862
  31. 10181862
  32. 10181862
  33. 10181862
  34. 10181862
  35. 10181862
  36. 10181862
  37. 10181862
  38. 10181862
  39. 10181862
  40. 10181862
  41. 10181862
  42. 10181862
  43. 10181862
  44. 10181862
  45. 10181862
  46. 10181862
Contact Seller

$9,150

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181862
  • Stock #: 682899
  • VIN: 1D7HE48N16S682899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 DODGE DAKOTA SLT QUAD CAB, ONLY 160K!!! AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, RADIO, AUX, A/C, KEY-LESS ENTRY, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), BRAND NEW BRAKES, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**


null

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Floor Console
Front/rear floor mats
Fixed long mast antenna
Door ajar warning lamp
60/40 split-folding rear seat
Front seat area carpet
Sentry Key theft-deterrent engine immobilizer
Headlamps on warning chimes
Passenger sun visor mirror
Driver/passenger assist handles
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch
Luxury tilt steering wheel
Premium vinyl door trim panels w/map pocket
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Corporate 8.25 rear axle
136-amp alternator
600-amp maintenance-free battery w/run-down protection
HD suspension
Front/rear HD shock absorbers
Scissor-type jack
3.21 Axle Ratio
83 litre fuel tank

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Bright grille
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Tinted windows w/deep-tint sunscreen on rear windows
Body-colour front fascia
Bright Rear Bumper

Safety

Dual-note horn
Driver & front passenger advanced multistage airbags w/occupant classification system

Convenience

Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer & 200 KPH speedometer

Additional Features

Low washer fluid warning signal
Front map/dome reading lamps
Key in ignition/seat belt warning buzzer
16 steel spare wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rahman Motors

2006 Dodge Dakota Qu...
 160,000 KM
$9,150 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Vibe 4d...
 134,000 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2008 Infiniti G37 Co...
 127,000 KM
$14,499 + tax & lic

Email Rahman Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory