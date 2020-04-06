Menu
2006 Ford Escape

Limited

2006 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

$2,394

+ taxes & licensing

  • 287,578KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4835859
  • Stock #: J199543A
  • VIN: 1FMYU941X6KB97234
Exterior Colour
Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

JUST TRADED IN !!! LIMITED 4WD, AUTO, V6, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, 6/CD, HEATED SEATS, ABS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • A/T
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • 4-Speed A/T
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

