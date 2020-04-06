2006 Ford Escape

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Parking Aid

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

CD Changer Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

A/T

Sun/Moonroof

4-Speed A/T

Gasoline Fuel

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.