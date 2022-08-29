Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Focus

137,108 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Focus

2006 Ford Focus

SES

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Focus

SES

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

  1. 9061582
  2. 9061582
  3. 9061582
  4. 9061582
  5. 9061582
  6. 9061582
  7. 9061582
  8. 9061582
  9. 9061582
  10. 9061582
  11. 9061582
  12. 9061582
  13. 9061582
  14. 9061582
  15. 9061582
  16. 9061582
  17. 9061582
  18. 9061582
  19. 9061582
  20. 9061582
  21. 9061582
  22. 9061582
  23. 9061582
  24. 9061582
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

137,108KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9061582
  • Stock #: J223526B
  • VIN: 1FAHP34N76W170079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,108 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! ZX4 PKG, AUTO, 4CYL, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, AM/FM CD, HEATED SEATS, ABS TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Child Safety Locks
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
4 Cylinder Engine
Pass through rear seat
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 74,598 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 136,165 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT
 307,949 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory