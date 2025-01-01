$4,599+ taxes & licensing
2006 Honda Accord
4dr SE Auto
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$4,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,837 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2006 Honda Accord SE – 1 Owner | Clean Title | Warranty + Financing Available! 🚗
✅ Price: $4,599
✅ Mileage: 197,837 km
✅ Color: Black
✅ Transmission: Automatic
✅ Engine: Fuel-efficient 4-cylinder
✅ Title: Clean
✅ Ownership: 1 Owner
✅ Warranty Available
✅ Financing Options Available – All Credit Welcome!
VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS
SAFETY EXTRA: $599.
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and well-maintained sedan? This 2006 Honda Accord SE is the perfect daily driver with excellent value for money.
✨ Features Include:
Alloy wheels
Power windows and locks
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Keyless entry
CD player
Folding rear seats
Spacious interior and trunk
🛠️ Recently inspected – runs and drives great! Honda reliability at its best.
📍 Located in [Your City or Dealership Name]
📞 Call/Text Now to Book a Test Drive!
Don’t miss this reliable, affordable, and safe Honda Accord!
🔑 Drive Away Today – Financing & Warranty Available!
Vehicle Features
(905) 808 1198