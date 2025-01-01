Menu
🚗 2006 Honda Accord SE – 1 Owner | Clean Title | Warranty + Financing Available! 🚗

✅ Price: $4,599
✅ Mileage: 197,837 km
✅ Color: Black
✅ Transmission: Automatic
✅ Engine: Fuel-efficient 4-cylinder
✅ Title: Clean
✅ Ownership: 1 Owner
✅ Warranty Available
✅ Financing Options Available – All Credit Welcome! 

VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS

SAFETY EXTRA: $599. 

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and well-maintained sedan? This 2006 Honda Accord SE is the perfect daily driver with excellent value for money.

✨ Features Include:

Alloy wheels
Power windows and locks
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Keyless entry
CD player
Folding rear seats
Spacious interior and trunk

🛠️ Recently inspected – runs and drives great! Honda reliability at its best.

📍 Located in [Your City or Dealership Name]

📞 Call/Text Now to Book a Test Drive!
Don't miss this reliable, affordable, and safe Honda Accord!

🔑 Drive Away Today – Financing & Warranty Available!

2006 Honda Accord

197,837 KM

Details Description Features

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Honda Accord

4dr SE Auto

12804604

2006 Honda Accord

4dr SE Auto

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,837KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCM563X6A804360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(905) 808 1198

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2006 Honda Accord