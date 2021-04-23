2006 Honda Odyssey

Menu
220,111 KM

Details Description Features

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

EX-L

EX-L

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,796

+ taxes & licensing

220,111KM
Used
  • VIN: 5FNRL38676B509327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,111 KM

Vehicle Description

5dr EX-L

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
rear air
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
am/fm
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Entry
SECURITY ALARM
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

