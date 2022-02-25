Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Honda Odyssey

310,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

905-282-9299

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Odyssey

2006 Honda Odyssey

SOLD AS IS.WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda Odyssey

SOLD AS IS.WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

Redline Auto Sales

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905-282-9299

  1. 8358057
  2. 8358057
Contact Seller
Sale

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

310,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8358057
  • Stock #: 22T863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 310,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no extra charge!!! Over 300 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! Visit www.wewantyourcar.ca!!! All credits are welcome!!! Everyone is approved!!! Visit www.allapproved.ca to get approved today!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2009 Pontiac G8 WE A...
 167,000 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 49,000 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2011 Lincoln MKS WE ...
 188,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales Mississauga

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

Call Dealer

905-282-XXXX

(click to show)

905-282-9299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory