2006 Honda Odyssey

Sale $2,500 + taxes & licensing 3 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8358057

8358057 Stock #: 22T863

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 310,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player CD Changer Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.