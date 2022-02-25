2006 Hyundai Accent SOLD AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2006 Hyundai Accent SOLD AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Sale $2,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8358060

8358060 Stock #: 22T864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.