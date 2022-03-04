Menu
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee

264,000 KM

$2,985

+ tax & licensing
Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

LAREDO, 4x4

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

264,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8659387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES

NO WARNING LIGHTS ON DASHBOARD, 4 WHEEL DRIVE LAREDO

CARFAX CANADA Verified, ALL POWERED, A/C, ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, LEATHER, NO FEES!!! Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

