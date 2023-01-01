$3,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 Jeep Liberty
Sport AS-IS
2006 Jeep Liberty
Sport AS-IS
Location
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
905-848-3333
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
164,969KM
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1J4GL48K06W117323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17666D
- Mileage 164,969 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Danny and Sons Auto Sales
2012 Hyundai Sonata HEV w/Premium Pkg 251,235 KM $8,933 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE AS-IS 225,688 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape XLT AS-IS 259,333 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Email Danny and Sons Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Call Dealer
905-848-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
905-848-3333
2006 Jeep Liberty