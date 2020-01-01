Menu
2006 Land Rover LR3

V6 | 7 PASSENGER | FULLY LOADED | AS IS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 199,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4513173
  • Stock #: 2239
  • VIN: SALAE24406A373517
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

ERENA MOTORS LTD


2006 LAND ROVER LR3


$3.995 + taxes & licensing*


*AS IS*


*199K*


 *NOT MECHANICALLY INSPECTED* 


*LOADED* 4.0L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AUTO AC, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...


VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE


*SOLD AS IS*


 *RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD*


*NO ENGINE LIGHT*


“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”


SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.


NO HIDDEN FEES.


WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Call Dealer

905-273-9739

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287

