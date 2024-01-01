Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>FOR SALE: 2006 Lexus GS300</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Make/Model</strong>: Lexus GS300</li><li><strong>Year</strong>: 2006</li><li><strong>Location</strong>: Mississauga Auto Group</li><li><strong>Phone</strong>: 905-808-1198</li></ul><p>This luxury sedan offers premium comfort, reliability, and smooth performance. It features:</p><ul><li><strong>Engine</strong>: 3.0L V6</li><li><strong>Transmission</strong>: Automatic</li><li><strong>Mileage</strong>: Well-maintained</li><li><strong>Exterior Color</strong>: Sleek and stylish</li><li><strong>Interior</strong>: Leather, fully loaded with advanced features</li><li><strong>Additional Features</strong>: Sunroof, heated seats, navigation system, and more!</li></ul><p>Contact us today to book a test drive and experience luxury on the road!<br />📞 <strong>905-808-1198</strong><br />📍 <strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong></p><p>CARFAX LINK : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Av2a4ae3tCaoukBJCIj2XFiTH8bD6k%2Fq target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Av2a4ae3tCaoukBJCIj2XFiTH8bD6k%2Fq</a></p>

2006 Lexus GS 300

206,588 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Lexus GS 300

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Lexus GS 300

Location

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1726847368
  2. 1726847367
  3. 1726847368
  4. 1726847368
  5. 1726847368
  6. 1726847368
  7. 1726847368
  8. 1726847368
  9. 1726847368
  10. 1726847368
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,588KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCH96S160018811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,588 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2006 Lexus GS300

  • Make/Model: Lexus GS300
  • Year: 2006
  • Location: Mississauga Auto Group
  • Phone: 905-808-1198

This luxury sedan offers premium comfort, reliability, and smooth performance. It features:

  • Engine: 3.0L V6
  • Transmission: Automatic
  • Mileage: Well-maintained
  • Exterior Color: Sleek and stylish
  • Interior: Leather, fully loaded with advanced features
  • Additional Features: Sunroof, heated seats, navigation system, and more!

Contact us today to book a test drive and experience luxury on the road!
📞 905-808-1198
📍 Mississauga Auto Group

CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Av2a4ae3tCaoukBJCIj2XFiTH8bD6k%2Fq

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group

Used 2017 Honda Civic 4dr CVT LX w/Honda Sensing for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Honda Civic 4dr CVT LX w/Honda Sensing 125,350 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Titan MIDNIGHT SV for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Nissan Titan MIDNIGHT SV 95,920 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2dr Cpe C 63 AMG RWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2dr Cpe C 63 AMG RWD 122,000 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group

(905) 808 1198

Contact Seller
2006 Lexus GS 300