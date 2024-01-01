$5,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Lexus GS 300
2006 Lexus GS 300
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,588 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2006 Lexus GS300
- Make/Model: Lexus GS300
- Year: 2006
- Location: Mississauga Auto Group
- Phone: 905-808-1198
This luxury sedan offers premium comfort, reliability, and smooth performance. It features:
- Engine: 3.0L V6
- Transmission: Automatic
- Mileage: Well-maintained
- Exterior Color: Sleek and stylish
- Interior: Leather, fully loaded with advanced features
- Additional Features: Sunroof, heated seats, navigation system, and more!
Contact us today to book a test drive and experience luxury on the road!
📞 905-808-1198
📍 Mississauga Auto Group
CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Av2a4ae3tCaoukBJCIj2XFiTH8bD6k%2Fq
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group
Email Mississauga Auto Group
Mississauga Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 808 1198