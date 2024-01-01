$3,699+ tax & licensing
2006 Lexus IS 350
4dr Sdn Auto
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Sold As Is
$3,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 06LI15
- Mileage 301,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Lexus IS350 RWD in PEARL WHITE Leather seats cooled and heated Sunroof Push to start Power windows Power locks Power seats AC blows cold Like new tires Brakes very good Aftermarket exhaust Lots of more options Car runs and drives good Little but of surface rust on passenger door and quarter panel. $3,699.00 + HST AS-IS Serious inquiries only. Thank you.
