2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,000 + taxes & licensing
73,076 KM
Used
Good Condition

Listing ID: 7798575

7798575 Stock #: 2098

2098 VIN: WDDDJ75X16A043221

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,076 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Keyless Start Cell Phone Hookup Telephone Active suspension Sun/Moonroof Seat-Massage

