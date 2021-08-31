Menu
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

73,076 KM

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

5.0L

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

73,076KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7798575
  • Stock #: 2098
  • VIN: WDDDJ75X16A043221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,076 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Amanda: 647-858-6288

Peter: 416-705-5866

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Cell Phone Hookup
Telephone
Active suspension
Sun/Moonroof
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

