2006 Toyota Corolla

216,359 KM

Details

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

216,359KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7638973
  • Stock #: 2076
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E36C670018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,359 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR (if purchased at posted price), A $210.00 VALUE 

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Sun/Moonroof

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

