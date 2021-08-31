2006 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 3 5 9 K M Used Good Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 216,359 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Wheel Covers Wheel Locks Transmission Overdrive Switch Sun/Moonroof

