2006 Toyota RAV4

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

LIMITED,4 WHEEL DRIVE,SUNROOF,ALLOY WHEELS,CERTIFIED

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8364534
  • Stock #: 157
  • VIN: JTMBD31V366021908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 157
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 TOYOTA RAV4 LIMITED,COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND WITH VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE. 


***4 WHEEL DRIVE***


*** SUNROOF***


***POWER DRIVER SEAT**


***ALLOY WHEELS***


***FOG LIGHTS***


***CRUISE CONTROL***


 


EQUIPPED WITH SUNROOF,FOG LIGHTS,ALLOY WHEELS,POWER DRIVER SEAT,CRUISE CONTROL, AUX, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS,, AIR CONDITIONER, CD PLAYER, RADIO, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES. 


 **ONE YEAR EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED


PLEASE CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. THANK YOU 


 RYDER MOTORS 


 PHONE 905 208 5000 


 RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof/Moonroof
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Ryder Motors Inc.

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

