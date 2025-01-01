2006 Toyota Tundra

Menu
<p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Toyota Lovers Special, Golden Oldy True Clean Piece Of  Last Production Year Of The First Generation Of Toyota Tundra, Local Ontario Truck Since New, No Accident Or Damage Reported According vTo Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The First Page Of The Carfax History Report Will Be Attached With Add Pictures, Pictures Include Pictures For The Frame As Well, 4.7 Litre V8 4WD, Drive And Handle Smooth And Strong. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>One Owner Truck, No Accident Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Sunroof And Heated Front Seats, Crew Cab V6-4.0 Engine 4WD, Long Box Great Shape & Condition, Platinum Grey Metallic Over Ash Interior.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

177,082 KM

Details Description Features

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Used
177,082KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TBBT44176S476285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 14287-T
  • Mileage 177,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

