$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Toyota Yaris
2006 Toyota Yaris
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKT923X65010557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
