Menu
Account
Sign In
(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣<div><br></div><div>*ONLY 233,000KM*</div><div><br></div><div>Clean Title</div><div><br></div><div>$4,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes</div><div>✅️ New Front & Rear Tires</div><div>✅️ New Cabin Filter</div><div>✅️ New Engine Air Filter</div><div>✅️ Professional Detailing</div><div>✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty</div><div><br></div><div>Included in Certification for $999</div><div><br></div><div>2006 Toyota Yaris</div><div><br></div><div>2 Year Extended Warranty Available</div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle Options:</div><div>•Air Conditioning</div><div>•Power Windows</div><div>•Power Locks</div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:</div><div>When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”</div><div><br></div><div>(647)685-3345</div><div>John Taraboulsi</div><div>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5</div><div>Mississauga, ON</div><div>Komfort Motors  </div><div>www.komfortmotors.com</div>

2006 Toyota Yaris

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Yaris

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Yaris

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1721419763
  2. 1721419763
  3. 1721419763
  4. 1721419763
  5. 1721419763
  6. 1721419763
  7. 1721419763
  8. 1721419763
  9. 1721419763
  10. 1721419763
  11. 1721419763
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
233,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKT923X65010557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
*ONLY 233,000KM*
Clean Title
$4,999+HST/LICENSING
✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes✅️ New Front & Rear Tires✅️ New Cabin Filter✅️ New Engine Air Filter✅️ Professional Detailing✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty
Included in Certification for $999
2006 Toyota Yaris
2 Year Extended Warranty Available
Vehicle Options:•Air Conditioning•Power Windows•Power Locks
Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”
(647)685-3345John Taraboulsi1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5Mississauga, ONKomfort Motors  www.komfortmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2006 Toyota Yaris for sale in Mississauga, ON
2006 Toyota Yaris 233,000 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Civic DX-G for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Honda Civic DX-G 178,000 KM $5,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Accord Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Honda Accord Sport 125,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Yaris