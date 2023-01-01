$7,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Acura MDX
4WD 4dr Technology Pkg*NO ACCIDENTS
2007 Acura MDX
4WD 4dr Technology Pkg*NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Capital Motors
202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1
416-873-9656
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,831 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 ACURA MDX *POWER OPTIONS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAVIGATION*BACKUP CAMERA*HEATED SEATS***
WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS
THIS CAR IS EQUIPPED WITH ;
~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER SLIDING DOORS,POWER TAILGATE,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C , PARKING SENSORS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL,BLUETOOTH AUDIO,DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
~***THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), OIL CHANGE AND FILTERS , RUST PROOFING AT NO ADDITIONAL COST
~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST
~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.
~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.
~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :
https://www.capitalmotors.online
OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Motors
Capital Motors
Primary
Call Dealer
416-873-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-873-9656