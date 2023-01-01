Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2007 ACURA MDX *POWER OPTIONS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAVIGATION*BACKUP CAMERA*HEATED SEATS***</p><p>WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS</p><p>THIS CAR IS EQUIPPED WITH ;<br></p><p>~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER SLIDING DOORS,POWER TAILGATE,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C , PARKING SENSORS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL,BLUETOOTH AUDIO,DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL<br></p><p>~***THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), OIL CHANGE AND FILTERS , RUST PROOFING AT NO ADDITIONAL COST<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1690594577590_24903493434104917 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST</p><p>~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.</p><p>~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.</p><p>~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :</p><p>https://www.capitalmotors.online</p><p>OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS</p>

2007 Acura MDX

209,831 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Acura MDX

4WD 4dr Technology Pkg*NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Acura MDX

4WD 4dr Technology Pkg*NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

  1. 10665135
  2. 10665135
  3. 10665135
  4. 10665135
  5. 10665135
  6. 10665135
  7. 10665135
  8. 10665135
  9. 10665135
  10. 10665135
  11. 10665135
  12. 10665135
  13. 10665135
  14. 10665135
  15. 10665135
  16. 10665135
  17. 10665135
  18. 10665135
  19. 10665135
  20. 10665135
  21. 10665135
  22. 10665135
  23. 10665135
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
209,831KM
Used
VIN 2HNYD28527H002397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,831 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 ACURA MDX *POWER OPTIONS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAVIGATION*BACKUP CAMERA*HEATED SEATS***

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

THIS CAR IS EQUIPPED WITH ;

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER SLIDING DOORS,POWER TAILGATE,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C , PARKING SENSORS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL,BLUETOOTH AUDIO,DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

~***THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), OIL CHANGE AND FILTERS , RUST PROOFING AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Privacy Glass
Front/rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Rear roofline spoiler
Xenon high intensity discharge headlights w/washers
LED taillamps
Speed sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear window wiper
P255/55R18 all-season tires

Interior

Compass
rear window defogger
CUP HOLDERS
Multi-information Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active front headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Seatback pockets
Maintenance Minder system
Air filtration
Exterior temp indicator
Sunglasses holder
3rd row 50/50 split folding seats
Front center console w/storage compartment
Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer
LED backlit gauges w/progressive illumination
HomeLink remote system
(3) 12 volt pwr outlets
(2) front cup holders w/retractable cover
Door-pocket storage bins
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Ambient cabin lighting

Safety

Rearview Camera
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd row seats)
Trailer stability assist

Mechanical

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Dual outlet exhaust
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Independent multilink rear suspension
Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake

Media / Nav / Comm

XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial

Additional Features

Cargo tie-down anchors
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt & telescoping steering wheel
Rear spoiler integrated radio antenna
3-point seatbelts w/pretensioners
Heated 2nd row reclining 60/40 split folding seats w/fold-down armrest
3.7L PGM-FI SOHC 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
Torque-sensing variable pwr rack & pinion steering
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface
18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels
integrated LED directional signals
Sequential SportShift
auto-open/close
Navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
Heated pwr mirrors w/reverse gear tilt-down
Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system w/humidity control
2nd-row overhead map lights
coutesy lights
5-speed automatic transmission w/intelligent shift control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Motors

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited*No Accidents*Certified for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited*No Accidents*Certified 160,703 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT 118,641 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg*NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg*NO ACCIDENTS 155,931 KM $16,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Call Dealer

416-873-XXXX

(click to show)

416-873-9656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
2007 Acura MDX