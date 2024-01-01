$1,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 BMW 5 Series
Sunroof Heated Seats Bluetooth Keyless Entry
2007 BMW 5 Series
Sunroof Heated Seats Bluetooth Keyless Entry
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
287,852KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBANF33527CS39679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13869A
- Mileage 287,852 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 BMW 5 Series is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 215HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 215HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
All-position 3-point safety belts
Safety belt force limiters
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
on-board computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
outside temp display
Front seatback storage nets
Multi-purpose centre console storage
Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close
Central lock switch
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front/rear reading lights
Fully-finished trunk
Front centre armrest w/climate-controlled storage
Cupholders integrated in front fascia & rear armrest
Door entry sills w/"BMW" in high-gloss chrome
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
Pwr interior trunk release
12-volt socket in luggage compartment
(3) rear headrests, w/outer positions adjustable
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Pwr glass sunroof
Body-coloured front/rear bumpers
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Chrome side window frame trim
Adaptive brakelights
Halogen free-form foglights
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
Satellite radio pre-wire
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Twin chrome exhaust tips
Drop down tool kit in trunk
Additional Features
START/STOP BUTTON
Intelligent safety & info system (ISIS)
Pwr heated body-coloured mirrors w/blue tint
CD changer pre-wire
Lockable illuminated glove box w/take-out flashlight
Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical tensioning system
Front/rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS II)
Alarm system w/remote control
Lightweight aluminum front end
Power Tilt Wheel
4-wheel inner-vented disc brakes
Low/high beam automatic xenon headlights w/high-pressure washer system, luminous rings
Courtesy lights w/automatic function, soft on/off dimming
Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micro filter, automatic air recirculation, residual/rest heat & max A/C functions, solar sensor
Sun visors w/vanity mirrors, slide cover
3.0L DOHC 215-HP 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, steplessly variable intake system, Valvetronic
Cylinder-specific knock control
Digital motor electronics (DME)
Light alloy engine block/cylinder heads
Lightweight aluminum/steel body
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport Carplay Heated Seats Push Button Start 110,626 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE Bluetooth Heated Seats Keyless Entry 130,742 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
2022 Audi A4 No Accident Lane Keep Sunroof Push Button Start 60,988 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2007 BMW 5 Series