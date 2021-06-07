Menu
2007 Chevrolet Express

179,000 KM

Details

$4,885

+ tax & licensing
$4,885

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2007 Chevrolet Express

2007 Chevrolet Express

GOOD ON FUEL EXPRESS 1500 WITH VERY LOW KM

2007 Chevrolet Express

GOOD ON FUEL EXPRESS 1500 WITH VERY LOW KM

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$4,885

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7311167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

JUST IN, FUEL EFFICIENT EXPRESS 1500, 1 OWNER, ONLY 179000KM

CARFAX CANADA Verified, NO FEES!!!Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

--------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

