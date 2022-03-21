Menu
2007 Chevrolet Express

257,193 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2500 Cargo 2500 Cargo Van / New Tires / Running Well

Location

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

257,193KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8788844
  • Stock #: 6592
  • VIN: 1gcgg25vx71100673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 257,193 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319*  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU
Automatic, CD/Radio, All Power Options, Sunroof,
Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more. Was driven by Audio Visual Company, serviced regularly, *CARFAX, VERIFIED
Available   Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas
in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a
registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided
with all of our vehicles.  We sell newer models, This vehicle came to us
as a trade in, When Vehicle offered for sell AS IS OMVIC Wants us to
add this Clause This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as
being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any
guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a
means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers
expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for
everyday commuting. Vehicle is in running condition. TAGS: 2009 2008 2005 2006 Cargo Van Work Van Transit Savana Trailmaster Ram Ecoline.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

