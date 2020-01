2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

135 885 KMS, LOCAL ONTARIO OWNER OWNED IT FROM 2007 TO 2019, NO DAMAGE REPORTED ACCORDING TO CAR FAX REPORT, IN HOUSE TRADE IN, 5.3 LITER ENGINE, 4WD WITH CLASSIC FLOOR SHIFT PLUS SOME EXTRA'S SUCH AS WHEEL FLIERS, TRAILER HITCH, BOX LINER & BOX COVER, PRICED COMPETITIVELY TO SELL CERTIFIED, PRICE PLUS HST AND $99 LICENSE FEE, WE ARE LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6 IN MISSISSAUGA (ONE BLOCK NORTH OF 401 OFF DIXIE-EAST SIDE OF DIXIE ON SHAWSON) OUR DEALERSHIP OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES UP TO THREE YEARS FOR EXTRA CHARGE, PLEASE ASK SALES FOR DETAILS, WE OFFER THREE MONTH SIRUSXM AT NO COAST WITH EACH UNIT SOLD AT OUR DEALERSHIP, WE CARRY LARGE INVENTORY OF PICK UP TRUCKS PLEASE LOOK AT OUR INVENTORY AT: MJCANADA.CARPAGES.CA