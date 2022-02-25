Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Nitro

368,033 KM

Details Features

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Nitro

2007 Dodge Nitro

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Nitro

SE

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 8423118
  2. 8423118
  3. 8423118
  4. 8423118
  5. 8423118
  6. 8423118
  7. 8423118
  8. 8423118
  9. 8423118
  10. 8423118
  11. 8423118
  12. 8423118
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

368,033KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8423118
  • Stock #: 16783H
  • VIN: 1D8GU28KX7W732715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 368,033 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

2013 Toyota RAV4 LE
 173,875 KM
$16,933 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge Limited
 184,609 KM
$9,933 + tax & lic
2001 Honda CR-V LE A...
 255,385 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic

Email Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory