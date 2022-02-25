$2,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
905-848-3333
2007 Dodge Nitro
2007 Dodge Nitro
SE
Location
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
905-848-3333
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
368,033KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8423118
- Stock #: 16783H
- VIN: 1D8GU28KX7W732715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 368,033 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1