2007 Dodge Nitro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9177961

9177961 VIN: 1D8GU28K57W714767

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry

