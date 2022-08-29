Menu
2007 Dodge Nitro

156,000 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2007 Dodge Nitro

2007 Dodge Nitro

4WD 4dr SE

2007 Dodge Nitro

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9177961
  VIN: 1D8GU28K57W714767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 DODGE NITRO 4X4 WITH ONLY 156K!!! 3.7L V6! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, GREAT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416 505 3554

 

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST E,

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON

 

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry

