$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-505-3554
2007 Dodge Nitro
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9177961
- VIN: 1D8GU28K57W714767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 DODGE NITRO 4X4 WITH ONLY 156K!!! 3.7L V6! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, GREAT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 416 505 3554
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.