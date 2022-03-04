Menu
2007 Ford Edge

177,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2007 Ford Edge

2007 Ford Edge

AWD 4dr SEL | Fully Loaded | Duo-Sunroof

2007 Ford Edge

AWD 4dr SEL | Fully Loaded | Duo-Sunroof

Rahman Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A6

416-505-3554

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8509244
  • Stock #: B57759
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C47BB57759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 FORD EDGE SEL, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 177K!!!, FULLY LOADED, BACK-UP SENSORS, AUTOMATIC, 4 DOOR, LEATHER INTERIOR, DUO-SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER REAR FOLDING SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 416-505-3554

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS
6455 MISSISSAUGA RD.
MISSISSAUGA, L5N1A6, ON

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
3.16 Axle Ratio
3.5L V6 Duratec 35 engine
Dual chromed rolled exhaust tips
P245/60R18 BSW all-season tires
Reverse Sensing System
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
accessory delay
Rear centre armrest
Front seatback map pockets
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
1st & 2nd row map lamps
Chrome shifter w/black shift knob & leather shifter cover
Chromed door handles
Dual zone automatic temp control w/particulate air filter
Message centre w/compass
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down & front/rear disable
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Sliding front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Textured aluminum instrument panel finish
Leather trimmed 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat w/EasyFold remote seat release
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Side Impact Air Bags
Rear child safety locks
Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Compact Spare Tire
Cargo Area Light
Puddle Lamps
Automatic quad beam halogen headlamps
Body colour spoiler
Fog lamps w/chrome bezels
Grille w/chrome horizontal bars
Intermittent speed sensitive windshield wipers
Privacy glass on quarter windows and liftgate
Rear 2-speed wiper
Solar tinted front windows
Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
Oil pressure
low washer fluid
low coolant
door/liftgate ajar
crash severity sensor
fuel cap
load limiting retractors
2nd row heat & A/C vents
Front height adjustable seat belts
driver seat positioning sensor
front BeltMinder
oil change reminder
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed
audio & climate controls
Manual folding heated pwr side mirrors w/memory
LATCH Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren-inc: 2 in 2nd row
2 grab handles
2 coat hooks
6 cup holders
2 cargo tie-down hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A6

