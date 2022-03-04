2007 Ford Edge

$7,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8509244

8509244 Stock #: B57759

B57759 VIN: 2FMDK49C47BB57759

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Battery Saver 3.16 Axle Ratio 3.5L V6 Duratec 35 engine Dual chromed rolled exhaust tips P245/60R18 BSW all-season tires Interior Reverse Sensing System Electrochromic rearview mirror Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front/rear floor mats SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Instrumentation-inc: tachometer accessory delay Rear centre armrest Front seatback map pockets Overhead console w/sunglass holder 1st & 2nd row map lamps Chrome shifter w/black shift knob & leather shifter cover Chromed door handles Dual zone automatic temp control w/particulate air filter Message centre w/compass Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down & front/rear disable Rear cargo management system located under floor Sliding front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Textured aluminum instrument panel finish Leather trimmed 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat w/EasyFold remote seat release Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Side Impact Air Bags Rear child safety locks Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor Exterior Compact Spare Tire Cargo Area Light Puddle Lamps Automatic quad beam halogen headlamps Body colour spoiler Fog lamps w/chrome bezels Grille w/chrome horizontal bars Intermittent speed sensitive windshield wipers Privacy glass on quarter windows and liftgate Rear 2-speed wiper Solar tinted front windows Media / Nav / Comm Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription Additional Features Oil pressure low washer fluid low coolant door/liftgate ajar crash severity sensor fuel cap load limiting retractors 2nd row heat & A/C vents Front height adjustable seat belts driver seat positioning sensor front BeltMinder oil change reminder Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed audio & climate controls Manual folding heated pwr side mirrors w/memory LATCH Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren-inc: 2 in 2nd row 2 grab handles 2 coat hooks 6 cup holders 2 cargo tie-down hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.