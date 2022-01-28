Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford F-150

373,315 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

Contact Seller
2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-150

XL

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

373,315KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8173384
  • Stock #: 2097
  • VIN: 1FTRF12267NA58766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2097
  • Mileage 373,315 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A-Line Automotive

2008 Kia Rondo LX
 160,035 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac G5 Base
 92,040 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX
 184,436 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-3734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory