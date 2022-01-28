2007 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995 + taxes & licensing 3 7 3 , 3 1 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8173384

8173384 Stock #: 2097

2097 VIN: 1FTRF12267NA58766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 373,315 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

