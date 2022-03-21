$3,900+ tax & licensing
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Ford F-150
XLT AS-IS
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
432,866KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8947390
- Stock #: 16766D
- VIN: 1FTPW14507KB71421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Conventional Spare Tire
