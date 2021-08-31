Menu
2007 Ford Freestyle

262,465 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2007 Ford Freestyle

2007 Ford Freestyle

LIMITED

2007 Ford Freestyle

LIMITED

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

262,465KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7686151
  • Stock #: T212470A
  • VIN: 1FMDK06147GA20714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Merlot Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T212470A
  • Mileage 262,465 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! LIMITED, AWD, 6CYL, AUTO, 7/PASSENGER, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, P/SEAT, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, F+R HEAT/AIR, HEATED SEATS, 6/CD, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
am/fm
Trip Computer
CD Changer
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Power Outlet
SECURITY ALARM
Climate Control
Woodgrain Interior Trim
V6 Cylinder Engine
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Adjustable Pedals
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT Transmission
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

