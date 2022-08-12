Menu
2007 Ford Fusion

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

4dr Sdn V6 SE AWD

Location

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

58,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8977900
  • VIN: 3FAHP01147R218559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 FORD FUSION SE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 58K!!! 3.0L V6! AUTOMATIC, CRUISE-CONTROL, 4 DOOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 647-720-6145

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON


**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

