$9,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-505-3554
2007 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn V6 SE AWD
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8977900
- VIN: 3FAHP01147R218559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 FORD FUSION SE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 58K!!! 3.0L V6! AUTOMATIC, CRUISE-CONTROL, 4 DOOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-720-6145
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
