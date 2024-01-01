$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
Sale
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
319,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA16547H101095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 319,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6.4.7...6.8.5...3.3.4.5
$3,999+HST/LICENSING
Carfax Available
319,000KM
2 Year Extended Warranty Available
*Price Includes 6 Month Extended Warranty*
Vehicle Options
•Air Conditioning
•Two Sets of Keys
•Power Windows
•Power Locks
Excellent Condition.
Service History Available
✅️ Rust Proofing Available
+ Synthetic Oil & Filter Changed
Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:
When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.”
John Taraboulsi
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
