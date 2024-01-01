Menu
2007 Honda Civic

319,000 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
319,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA16547H101095

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 319,000 KM

6.4.7...6.8.5...3.3.4.5
$3,999+HST/LICENSING
 
Carfax Available
 
2007 Honda Civic
319,000KM
 
2 Year Extended Warranty Available
*Price Includes 6 Month Extended Warranty*
 
Vehicle Options
•Air Conditioning
•Two Sets of Keys
•Power Windows
•Power Locks
 
Excellent Condition.
 
Service History Available
 
✅️ Rust Proofing Available
 
+ Synthetic Oil & Filter Changed 


Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:
When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.”
 
(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors  
www.komfortmotors.com/vehicle

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

2007 Honda Civic