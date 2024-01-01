Menu
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT DX-G from M&L Autos. This well-maintained Civic boasts a sleek blue exterior and a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday driving. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy effortless commutes and adventures. This Civic has a convenient 4-door design and comes packed with features to make every journey enjoyable, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and a CD player for your entertainment. Its also equipped with essential safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, giving you peace of mind on the road. With 176,000 km on the odometer, this Civic is ready to take you wherever you need to go.

This dependable Honda Civic offers a perfect blend of practicality and comfort. Here are 5 features that make this car a great choice:

Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pump with this efficient engine.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless driving.
Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable, even on hot days.
Power Windows and Locks: Convenience at your fingertips.
Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags.

Come visit M&L Autos today and experience this reliable Honda Civic for yourself!

2007 Honda Civic

176,000 KM

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic

4dr AT DX-G

11952591

2007 Honda Civic

4dr AT DX-G

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

905-439-7689

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HGFA16327H022135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT DX-G from M&L Autos. This well-maintained Civic boasts a sleek blue exterior and a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday driving. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless commutes and adventures. This Civic has a convenient 4-door design and comes packed with features to make every journey enjoyable, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and a CD player for your entertainment. It's also equipped with essential safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, giving you peace of mind on the road. With 176,000 km on the odometer, this Civic is ready to take you wherever you need to go.

This dependable Honda Civic offers a perfect blend of practicality and comfort. Here are 5 features that make this car a great choice:

  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pump with this efficient engine.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless driving.
  • Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable, even on hot days.
  • Power Windows and Locks: Convenience at your fingertips.
  • Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags.

Come visit M&L Autos today and experience this reliable Honda Civic for yourself!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2007 Honda Civic