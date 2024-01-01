$4,499+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic
4dr AT DX-G
Location
M&L Autos
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
905-439-7689
Sold As Is
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT DX-G from M&L Autos. This well-maintained Civic boasts a sleek blue exterior and a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday driving. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless commutes and adventures. This Civic has a convenient 4-door design and comes packed with features to make every journey enjoyable, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and a CD player for your entertainment. It's also equipped with essential safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, giving you peace of mind on the road. With 176,000 km on the odometer, this Civic is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
This dependable Honda Civic offers a perfect blend of practicality and comfort. Here are 5 features that make this car a great choice:
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pump with this efficient engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless driving.
- Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable, even on hot days.
- Power Windows and Locks: Convenience at your fingertips.
- Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags.
Come visit M&L Autos today and experience this reliable Honda Civic for yourself!
