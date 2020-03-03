Menu
2007 Honda Civic

EX

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-977-0007

Sale Price

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 223,866KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4796691
  • Stock #: 1161
  • VIN: 2HGFG12827H003696
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Who will be the first to come and buy this ride.  Bright red with a black interior.  Complete with a power roof & rims.  No accidents and already safety.  Check out this honda and more at www.alineusedcars.ca   You are buying your next vehicle from a dealer that has been in business and at the same location for over 30 years.

 

All vehicles are sold with a completed safety inspection, cleaned, a car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Includes 3 free oil changes & a 30 day free inspection.

We are open till 6:00 pm thru the week and till 1:00 pm on Saturdays.  You can reach us at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Jim on their cells 

Peter & 416 705 5866

Jim   & 905 977 0007

We are located at 3191 Wolfedale Road in Mississauga & we are here to help you

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

