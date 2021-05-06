Menu
2007 Honda Civic

236,811 KM

Details Description Features

$2,796

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Sdn LX

Sdn LX

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

236,811KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7056497
  • Stock #: G211755A
  • VIN: 1HGFA16597L801021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galaxy Grey Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,811 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr AT LX

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

